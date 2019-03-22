Dredge sells for $400,000

Illinois company brokers machine to Iowa firm

Loos Service of Deerfield, Ill., sold the Storm Lake dredge last fall to a rock and gravel raw materials provider from Hawarden.

Loos Service president Mark Prowley confirmed the sale to The Storm Lake Times on Monday. He said the dredge will be disassembled and removed from the Storm Lake Marina once the frost dissipates and the soil surrounding the marina stabilizes.