DNR: Manure ran to S. Cove

The Iowa DNR is investigating a complaint of manure runoff into Storm Lake.

Doyle McKeever, a DNR environmental specialist, said a thin, brown sheen of what’s believed to be manure runoff flowed from Don Jackson Pike Farms cattle feedlot, 930 630th St., into Storm Lake and other flooded areas near the shore.

Wednesday afternoon, a complaint sent Iowa DNR staff to investigate a claim that manure runoff was reaching Storm Lake.