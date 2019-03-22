Dancing panthers

Music and motion kept the audience entertained at St. Mary’s Dance Team Night last Saturday. Supplementing the program were routines by the East Sac Dance Corps and students of Christina Allen. Allen runs Drishti Dance Studio in Alta.

The Panther team consists of seniors Ashley Green, Addie Young, Lizzie Lenhart, Jordan Hewett and Vivian Keenan; junior Grace Murray; sophomore Ariana Elsden and freshmen Ellie Bacon, Danika Demers and Emily Nothwehr. They are coached by Tori Stille.