CSA’s on sale now

You can support The Bridge eat local and eat healthy all summer at the same time. CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) Shares are now available from The Bridge’s Cultivate Training Garden.

There’s a form on The Bridge’s website or email cultivate@thebridgeofstormlake.com.

A full share feeds four or more people and costs $330. A half share feeds two people and costs $445.

Each month you will be able to pick up fresh vegetables grown right here.