Cornerstone’s Banquet for Life set for April 5

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 10:08am
The public is invited to the sixth annual Cornerstone for Life Banquet for Life, coming up Friday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at Summit Evangelical Free church in Alta. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The guest speaker this year is Jenifer Bowen, president and founder of Life Right Action.
Recognizing there is a tremendous need for a life-affirming political advocacy organization, Bowen founded Life Right Action in 2016.
