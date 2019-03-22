BVU finishes baseball spring trip in Arizona by holding off St. John’s

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/22/2019 - 10:23am
Buena Vista jumped out to an early 5-1 lead against St. John’s and then held off a Johnnies rally in the ninth inning that saw the winning run stranded at second base as the Beavers held on for a 5-4 win to close out their spring trip on Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz.
St. John’s put runners at second and third with two outs after a pair of walks and a wild pitch, but Bryce Rheault worked out of the jam by getting a groundout for the game’s final out to secure his first career save.
