BVU extends win streak to five games to end softball spring trip

A strong spring trip for Buena Vista came to a close with an 8-4 win over Hamline followed by a thrilling 5-2 victory over UW-Platteville on Tuesday in Tucson, Ariz.
The Beavers started fast against the Pipers, plating four runs in the bottom of the opening inning, and then needed three more runs in the sixth to put the game away.
