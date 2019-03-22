‘Unplanned’ abortion movie free at Vista

Forty Days for Life will host a free screening of “Unplanned” in Storm Lake’s Vista 3 Theater on Thursday, March 28.

This one-night-only event is free, but you must reserve a ticket. “We purchased every seat and want to fill them,” says Storm Laker Sue Thayer of 40 Days for Life.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is asked to be in their seat by 6:45 p.m. for the 7 p.m. movie.

“Unplanned” offers a unique glimpse into the abortion industry. According to publicity: No matter which side of the fence you’re on, no one will leave this film unmoved.