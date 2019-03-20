William Koenig Jr.

William P. Koenig Jr., 91, of Gillett Grove died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Farewell services were held on Sunday, March 17, at Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids. Burial followed in North Lawn Memorial Cemetery in Spencer. Memorials may be made to the Shayla Bee Fund, Reins of Hope, or Pony Express Riders of Iowa. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

William “Bill” Paul Koenig, Jr. was born on July 19, 1927 to Ingrey and William Koenig Sr., in Blair, Neb., where he spent his childhood with two brothers, George and Gerald. The family then moved to a farm in rural Ayrshire in 1943.

He attended school and graduated in 1945 as a Gillett Grove Hilltopper.

Bill married Joan Martha O’Hearn on Feb. 20, 1949. They purchased an acreage in Gillett Grove where they lived, farmed and raised six children: Steven Eugene, Deborah Ann, Martin Paul, Cynthia Ann, Randall Lee and Jeffrey Allan.

Bill purchased a ranch in Missouri in 1978 until the banker said it was time to move on. At that time, he decided to drive truck and sell cars. At one time, he was also the owner of a gas station, The Gillette Tap and the Ayrshire Bar. He was a hard worker and did his own farming and custom work for others such as: combining, corn shelling and plowing. Bill and Don Henley built a cornsheller in 1972 that could shell 2,000 bushels per hour.

Bill had many interests. He was a school board member, bowler and dancer. He was a singer who always sang along with the radio to country western music. He enjoyed dancing at the VFW in Missouri and going to Good Time Country. He enjoyed watching westerns; The Rifleman and Bonanza. Bill was a card player; he taught the grandkids how to play 31 and Gin.

Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include children: Deb Meuth of Leoti, Kan.; Marty (Sue) Koenig of Sioux Rapids; Cindy Koenig of Gillett Grove; Randy (Rhonda) Koenig of Sioux Rapids; Jeff (friend Vrenae Daly) Koenig of Gillett Grove; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, George Koenig of Ayrshire; and extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Ingrey and William; brother, Gerald Koenig; son, Steven; son-in-law, Al Meuth; and daughter-in-law, Brenda Koenig.