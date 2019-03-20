Trump just shot himself... in the foot

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Trump's very first veto was about the bipartisan resolution (from House and Senate) overriding his declaration of an emergency to build his partial border wall (with Mexico).

The thing is, he already asked Congress to appropriate some five billion dollars for said construction, which was refused. Now, with various court challenges already filed claiming his action overstepped his “Executive” powers, ie: unconstitutional, now, after Congress (the Constitutional holder of the “purse strings”) specifically rejecting his bid to expand said Executive power there, the courts (the third rail in this check and balance system set up by the founding fathers no less) will absolutely chime in that his veto shows bad faith... and his hand needs slapping (ok, so they won't use my wording).

Basically, his veto will be seen as “prima facia” evidence of his bad faith and unconstitutional intent. That might just muster up the six or seven republican senators necessary to overide his veto.

Meanwhile, the House unanimously passed a resolution that Mueller's Russia investigation report must be made public (which Trump said will come from an “illegal” investigation). Those are pretty gutsy words to use when he is rankling even his own Republicans to join the Democrats to stop his childish pranks. So I say again: Slap his hand.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake