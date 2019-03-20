Taking a cue from the past

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

On the topic of priest abuse, Irish author James Joyce said it well in a mockery of the Catholic Church in his novel “Ulysses.”

“I'm the queerest young fellow that ever you've heard. My mother's a Jew; my father's a bird

With Joseph the Joiner I cannot agree,

So ‘Here's to disciples and Calvary.’”

“History,” Stephen said, “is a nightmare from which I'm trying to awake.”

What it means to be Catholic and still question and mock the Church. Joyce was good at that.

There once was a priest that said, “Shine my boots. Don't trip, you might mistake them for fruits,

To eat after a wicked old scut,

Screams in the confessional,

You did what?!”

JOE CULLEN

New Orleans, La.