Taking a cue from the past
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
On the topic of priest abuse, Irish author James Joyce said it well in a mockery of the Catholic Church in his novel “Ulysses.”
“I'm the queerest young fellow that ever you've heard. My mother's a Jew; my father's a bird
With Joseph the Joiner I cannot agree,
So ‘Here's to disciples and Calvary.’”
“History,” Stephen said, “is a nightmare from which I'm trying to awake.”
What it means to be Catholic and still question and mock the Church. Joyce was good at that.
There once was a priest that said, “Shine my boots. Don't trip, you might mistake them for fruits,
To eat after a wicked old scut,
Screams in the confessional,
You did what?!”
JOE CULLEN
New Orleans, La.