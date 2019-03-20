Students build home for Ozzy

Mike Wabeke and the students from the manufacturing tech class at Storm Lake High School built a K-9 dog kennel for the SLPD K-9 Unit. They also raised all of the money to purchase the materials. The class is shown here along with K-9 Unit Ozzy, his handler Mitch McDonald and School Resource Officer Keegan Svendsen. The kennel will be situated at the McDonalds. “The work and support of these students is a tribute to their investment to the community and the future of our K-9 program,” K-9 Officer McDonald said “They are a huge inspiration to me.”

