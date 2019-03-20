Smiths to co-chair St. Mary’s Ball Saturday

Seth and Etta Smith with their children, Skylar, Tilly, Levi and Lane.
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:41am
MY FAVORITE RECIPES
BY MARY CULLEN
Etta and Seth Smith along with Dr. Seth and Deanna Harrer are chairing the annual St. Mary’s Ball and Charity Auction, “A Night to Salute,” on March 23 at the Siebens Forum at Buena Vista University. There is a meal with a choice of one of three entrees, a bidding paddle for the auction and dancing to Brad Morgan.
