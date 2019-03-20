SL girls golfers focusing on learning game of golf this season

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:51am
Tornadoes return one player with experience
By JAMIE KNAPP
Storm Lake returns one girls golfer from last year’s team that finished eighth in the Lakes Conference and seventh in the conference meet.
Hailey Reimers is back for her senior season and has been out for golf for four years.
“She is continuing to get better each practice,” Storm Lake coach Will Swanson said. “We are looking for her to improve each competition.”
