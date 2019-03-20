SL boys soccer team to have a different look to it this season

Jose Martinez will be Storm Lake’s leading

returning player for a team that will be

completely different this season. The

Tornadoes open April 1 at home against

Sioux Center. TIMES photo by JAMIE

KNAPP

SL boys soccer team to have a different look to it this season

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:52am

Team will have different players, play differently

By JAMIE KNAPP

Storm Lake was within 7 minutes of its first-ever state championship in boys soccer last season, but had to settle for a runner-up finish after a dramatic comeback by Pella.

That team was loaded with talent, but most of the impact players graduated.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.