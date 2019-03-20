SL boys soccer team to have a different look to it this season

Jose Martinez will be Storm Lake’s leading
returning player for a team that will be
completely different this season. The
Tornadoes open April 1 at home against
Sioux Center. TIMES photo by JAMIE
KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:52am
Team will have different players, play differently
By JAMIE KNAPP
Storm Lake was within 7 minutes of its first-ever state championship in boys soccer last season, but had to settle for a runner-up finish after a dramatic comeback by Pella.
That team was loaded with talent, but most of the impact players graduated.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.