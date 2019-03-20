Ridge View FFA members qualify for state contests

Ridge View FFA Chapter had members competing at sub-districts and district contests. They had several individuals advance on to the state level. They will compete in Ames, on Monday, April 15.

The Conduct of Meetings team placed first at both contests and received gold ratings. Kael Wiese (president), Connor Naberhaus (vice president), Natasha Regennitter (secretary), Logan Pickhinke (treasurer), Travis Wiese (reporter), Abe Henderson (sentinel), and Ross Mentzer (advisor). This team will be participating at state.