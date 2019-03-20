Prayer vigil for New Zealand victims

The public is invited to a vigil at St. Mark Lutheran Church Wednesday, March 20 at 7:30 p.m. for area faith communities and other leaders to gather in solidarity in the shadows of the deaths at the mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand last Friday.

Participants will offer prayers and encouragement to those who mourn the tragic deaths. This is an opportunity to stand alongside friends, here and across the world to promote peace and hope in our own communities.