Police Reports

Pair arrested on drug charges

A pair of Storm Lake residents with a history of drug possession and aggravated traffic offenses were arrested again on Thursday.

At 12:46 p.m. Thursday, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of East Lakeshore Drive for a traffic offense.

Police knew the driver, 24-year-old Everardo Manriquez- Mendoza, was driving with a barred license and took him into custody.