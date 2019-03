Ordell Weiland, 71, of Alta died on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Funeral services will take place Friday, March 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Elk Township Cemetery in rural Alta. Visitation will take place Thursday, March 21, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. A memorial fund has been established.