on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:29am
Madonna (Fitzgerald) Strait will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house on Sunday, April 7 from 2-4 p.m. at Methodist Manor.
Leo and Madonna have been married for 65 years. Cards can reach her at Methodist Manor.
Happy birthday from Leo, Cindy and Pick Weaver of St. Louis, Mo.; Deb Strait of Eugene, Ore.; Randy and Carol Strait of Sioux City and Mike Strait of Tucson, Ariz.
