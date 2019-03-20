Officers of color see progress building in SL

BY DOLORES CULLEN

“I don’t want to cut off that phone number,” says Gracie Vrieze. “The whole town knows my phone number and sometimes they call my house instead of the comm center. I like that.”

Who doesn’t know Gracie? She’s been a Community Service Officer in Storm Lake 26 years. Even when she got a cell phone, the landline was the way so many contacted her and continue to, when they need her.