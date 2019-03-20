Michael Dick

Michael J. Dick, 67, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial Mass was held on Monday, March 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Lizard Cemetery in Manson. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Michael Joseph Dick, the son of Albert and Dorothy (Blass) Dick, was born on April 26, 1951 in Carroll. As an infant, Michael was baptized at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early and later was confirmed. Michael grew up in the Early area and attended grade school at Sacred Heart. He graduated high school from Crestland in 1969. After high school, Michael attended lineman school.

On May 27, 1971, Michael enlisted to serve his country in the United States Army. After his active duty, he served in the Iowa National Guard until he was honorably discharged on July 14, 1978.

On May 10, 1975, he was united in marriage to Jan Vanderhoff in Newell. The couple was blessed with two children, Brenda and Brad.

For 40 years, Michael worked for MidAmerican Energy until his retirement in 2013.

Michael was a member of Buena Vista County Rifle and Pistol Club and often helped with the kids events. In his free time, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, his family was of the utmost importance to him. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, automotive work, camping and spending time with his dogs. He always liked to listen to classic rock music and taking Jan dancing.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Jan Dick of Storm Lake; his children: Brenda (Kevin) Lullman of Storm Lake; and Brad (Jaimee) Dick of Spirit Lake; sister, Jean (Bert) Martin of Sac City; grandchildren: Taylor (fiancée, Jenna Falline) Lullman; Ashley (Gable) Bonner; Skyler, Isabella and Samantha Dick; and extended family and friends.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dorothy; and his infant sister, Barbara.

Best man I’ve ever met. Love, Jan.