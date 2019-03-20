Medsker retires after 34 years

Linda Medsker retired from Buena Vista Regional Medical Center on Feb. 28 after 34 years of service as a central supply tech in surgical services. Many family members were able to attend her retirement party. Pictured with Linda are Kari Medsker, Landon Graesing, Mackenzie Hartzell, Jessica Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Trevor Meyer and Chris Meyer.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.