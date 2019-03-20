Lynn Evans retires after merging Alta, Aurelia schools

‘There’s nothing more I could’ve
wanted than to finish my career
at my home school district.’
Supt. Lynn Evans
Using Myron Radke’s playbook in life
BY TOM CULLEN
Having ruddered Alta-Aurelia School District through enrollment slides, tight budgets and district reorganization for nearly a decade, Alta-Aurelia Supt. Lynn Evans announced he’s hanging it up.
Evans told the Alta-Aurelia School Board last week he plans to retire June 30. When that date comes, he’ll have served in an administrative capacity at the district for 11 years.
