Lynn Evans retires after merging Alta, Aurelia schools

Using Myron Radke’s playbook in life

BY TOM CULLEN

Having ruddered Alta-Aurelia School District through enrollment slides, tight budgets and district reorganization for nearly a decade, Alta-Aurelia Supt. Lynn Evans announced he’s hanging it up.

Evans told the Alta-Aurelia School Board last week he plans to retire June 30. When that date comes, he’ll have served in an administrative capacity at the district for 11 years.