LeRoy Brashears, 94, of Alta died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Monday, March 18, at United Methodist Church in Alta. Burial was in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Roy was born on May 15, 1924, in Baltimore, Md. to Jenny (Sutherland) Brashears and LeRoy Brashears, Sr. As a teenager, Roy worked as a bellhop at Emerson Hotel in Baltimore. While there, he had the opportunity to meet several movies stars. In 1942, during World War II, Roy enlisted in the United States Navy where he completed Elementary Torpedo School and became a Tordpedoman’s Mate, 3rd Class. Roy served on the USS Abermarle which sailed the Caribbean and rescued downed pilots off the coast of Africa and also served on the USS Lea, a World War I Destroyer, which provided prisoner transport. Roy was stationed at the Naval Base in Norfolk, Va.

It was at the Naval Base Library where Roy met the love of his life, Dorothy Egger from Central City. On Feb. 9, 1945, they were married at the Norfolk Naval Base Chapel wearing their Navy uniforms.

They settled into their first home in Waubeek and later relocated to Central City. Together they were blessed with four children: Nancy, Patricia, Jeffrey and Steven. In 1976 they moved to a home in Alta where they resided until they retired to Welcov.

During his career, Roy worked for Fruehauf Trailer Company. Later he was employed by Linn County, first as an equipment driver and later as deputy treasurer. In 1971 he became a federal meat inspector and worked in various locations until he retired in 1986. For many years, Roy served as a volunteer firefighter and as treasurer for the Central City Fire Department. He also served on the city council in Central City. Roy was a past member of Amvets, VFW, Order of the Moose and Elks Club. Both Dorothy and Leroy were active members of the Methodist Church and volunteered with the Meals on Wheels Program.

Roy and Dorothy shared a love of traveling. Throughout their 72 ½ years of marriage, they travelled to all 50 states, all Canadian provinces and 42 countries. Roy also had a passion for golf and at the age of 85 he achieved a lifetime goal — a hole in one! He also enjoyed card games, crossword puzzles, attending sports events of grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends. The highlight of every gathering revolved around food. Roy’s quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Nancy Brashears of Los Angeles, Calif.; Patricia (Doug) Hatch of Menasha, Wis.; Steve (Terry) Brashears of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Michael (Elizabeth) Brashears; Danel (Frank) Burchby; Nathan (Amy) Hatch; Ali (Austin) Langel; Jared (Melanie) Brashears; Zachary Brashears; 10 great- grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brothers: William Brashears and Gordy Brashears; sisters: Helen (Lefty) Schmidl and Harriet Rohback.

Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Brashears; son, Jeffrey Brashears; sisters: Jean Fromm and Dorothy Schmidl.