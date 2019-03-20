Four-run seventh inning proves too much for BVU to overcome

Macalester scored four runs in the seventh inning to regain the lead and that proved to be the difference in the end as Buena Vista fell to the Scots for a second straight day with a 7-5 setback on Monday in Tucson, Ariz.

Macalester led 2-0 early on before the Beavers scored in the fourth on a Coleman Roberts RBI groundout. Tyler Stoltze gave BVU its first lead in the sixth when he laced a double, scoring Joe Rock and Peyton Renning.