First grade charmers

The first graders at Storm Lake Elementary presented “Animals on Parade” last Tuesday night in the school gym. The program was directed by Deb Mortensen and narrated by Jennifer Thompson.

Melany Leon (left) and the rest of Erin Nelson’s class peeked out at the crowd in unison as “The Cuckoo” from Saint Saens “Carnival of the Animals” played in the background. TIMES photos by DOLORES CULLEN

Right: Giovanni Figueroa played the duck in “If it Walks Like a Duck.”