Extreme confinement of animals is wrong

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

CAFOs (concentrated animal feeding operations), also known as factory farms, are a significant problem for the environment and public health. There is another huge moral problem which is usually ignored. CAFOs are inherently cruel to animals. All you need is a little knowledge and bit of empathy to understand this.

Imagine the life of a sow. She lives her whole life in extreme confinement in a gestation crate and a farrowing crate. Her cage is so small that she cannot turn around. She can only stand and lie down. She has no material for nesting and is forced to stand and lie on a hard slatted floor. She lives in and breathes her excrement and urine 24/7. She cannot feel the wind or sun. She cannot root and forage for food. She cannot express her natural behaviors. She cannot protect or nurture her piglets. She is helpless when they scream while they are castrated and have their tails and teeth cut without anesthesia. She goes insane from her helplessness and frustration and boredom. Her whole life is misery and she would have been better off if she had never been born. After her imprisonment, she will have to endure transport to the slaughterhouse and then a terrifying death.

We don’t use the term animal husbandry anymore; the term used now is animal science. That’s because we don’t treat the animals like living, feeling beings anymore; we treat them like machines. This is true for all of the different types of animals that exist in CAFOs.

Jonathan Foer, the author of “Eating Animals”, describes the situation well, “ We know that if someone offers to show us a film on how our meat is produced, it will be a horror film. We perhaps know more than we care to admit, keeping it down in the dark places of our memory-- disavowed. When we eat factory-farmed meat we live, literally, on tortured flesh. ”

Please do not not purchase meat, dairy or eggs that are produced on CAFOs.

LYNN GALLAGHER

Solon