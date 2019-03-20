City fetes ice rescuers

Mayor Mike Porsch presents a plaque of recognition to Deputies Bill
Sankey, Stacey Smith and Scott Mack.
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:04am
The Storm Lake City Council and public safety administration recognized over 100 emergency responders and medical professionals who were involved in two ice rescues on Storm Lake.
Public Safety Director Mark Prosser recommended the council hold a moment of silence for the victims of Storm Lake’s thin ice before giving his address.
