Buena Vista mounts two incredible rallies, wins on walkoff hit

Peyton Renning singled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap an exciting 11-10 comeback win for Buena Vista on Friday against Lourdes College in Tucson, Ariz.

Lourdes jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning only to see BVU respond with six runs of its own in the bottom half. The Gray Wolves went ahead 10-6 with two runs in the third and two more in the fifth.