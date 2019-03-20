Buena Vista mounts two incredible rallies, wins on walkoff hit

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:47am
Peyton Renning singled home a pair of runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to cap an exciting 11-10 comeback win for Buena Vista on Friday against Lourdes College in Tucson, Ariz.
Lourdes jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning only to see BVU respond with six runs of its own in the bottom half. The Gray Wolves went ahead 10-6 with two runs in the third and two more in the fifth.
