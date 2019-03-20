Brake receives Soil & Water Scholarship

Buena Vista County Soil & Water Conservation District is honored to present Cole Brake with the $1,000 Buena Vista Soil & Water Conservation Scholarship. The Soil & Water Conservation District recognizes outstanding high school seniors who plan to study agriculture or natural resources at a two or four-year college or university. Cole, the son of Loren and Crystal Brake, attends Alta-Aurelia High School and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall to study business.

