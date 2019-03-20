This is brain surgery

Shelby O’Bannon on March 12, the day after surgery, with her parents
Marjean and Jeff.

O’Bannon pops back home after 3 days with speedy recovery

SHE WOKE UP TALKING, NO SEIZURES SO FAR

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Epilepsy was something Storm Laker Shelby O’Bannon could live with, she thought. She was diagnosed in August 2017. She had had a grand mal seizure at her house.

