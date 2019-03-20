This is brain surgery

Shelby O’Bannon on March 12, the day after surgery, with her parents
Marjean and Jeff.
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 9:48am
O’Bannon pops back home after 3 days with speedy recovery
SHE WOKE UP TALKING, NO SEIZURES SO FAR
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Epilepsy was something Storm Laker Shelby O’Bannon could live with, she thought. She was diagnosed in August 2017. She had had a grand mal seizure at her house.
