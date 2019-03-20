Bel Canto concert Thursday

The Storm Lake High School choirs will present a concert featuring the music of living composers/arrangers on Thursday, March 21 at 7 p.m. in the SLHS auditorium. The Varsity Choir, Junior Varsity Choir, Bass Clef Choir, Treble Clef Choir, and the award-winning Tornado Vocal Jazz will perform at the hour-long concert. The event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

