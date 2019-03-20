Baby showers

A come and go baby shower will be held for Chelsee and Brad Bohe on Saturday, March 23 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell.

They are registered at Target and Amazon.

Everyone is invited to a baby shower for Bradi and Mitchell Sievers of Albert City on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, rural Storm Lake.

Bradi is the daughter of Roger and Ann Baschke, Spencer. Mitchell is the son of Trent and Jill Sievers, Albert City.

The couple is registered at Sugar Bowl, Target and Amazon.