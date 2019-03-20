Auditions for Shrek

Auditions for Buena Vista Community Theater's summer production of Shrek The Musical are coming up.

Stage Director Tessa Baxter and Music Director Corbet Butler are looking for adults and teens to bring this adventure to life. This show has very few roles for kids, however kids under 12 can join the cast if they have a parent involved in the show.

Auditions dates are: Thursday, April 11: 6-8 p.m.; Friday, April 12: 6-8 p.m. ; Saturday, April 13: 1-3 p.m.