Area athletes shine in BVU High School Elite indoor

Top: Storm Lake’s Skylar Cole clears the bar
during the high jump competition in last
Friday’s BVU Elite indoor meet. Cole placed
fourth with a jump of 5 feet even. Bottom left:
Alta-Aurelia’s Teagan Meyer runs during the
4x200 meter relay in the BVU Elite meet last
Friday. Bottom right: Ridge View’s Autumn
Henkle heaves the shot put during the BVU
Elite indoor track meet last Friday.
TIMES photos by JAMIE KNAPP
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:57am
Kenkel, Cole lead SL
Emma Kenkel finished second in both the 200 and 400 meters to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Buena Vista University High School Elite indoor track and field meet last Friday.
Kenkel finished fourth in the 60 meters with a clocking of 8.4 seconds. Ridge View’s Danika DeWitt was ninth in 8.71 seconds.
Kenkel took second in the 200 meters in 28.36 seconds. Alta-Aurelia’s Maria Kueny was ninth in 29.59 seconds.
