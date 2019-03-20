Area athletes shine in BVU High School Elite indoor

Top: Storm Lake’s Skylar Cole clears the bar

during the high jump competition in last

Friday’s BVU Elite indoor meet. Cole placed

fourth with a jump of 5 feet even. Bottom left: 

Alta-Aurelia’s Teagan Meyer runs during the

4x200 meter relay in the BVU Elite meet last

Friday. Bottom right: Ridge View’s Autumn

Henkle heaves the shot put during the BVU

Elite indoor track meet last Friday.

TIMES photos by JAMIE KNAPP

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/20/2019 - 10:57am

Kenkel, Cole lead SL

Emma Kenkel finished second in both the 200 and 400 meters to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Buena Vista University High School Elite indoor track and field meet last Friday.

Kenkel finished fourth in the 60 meters with a clocking of 8.4 seconds. Ridge View’s Danika DeWitt was ninth in 8.71 seconds.

Kenkel took second in the 200 meters in 28.36 seconds. Alta-Aurelia’s Maria Kueny was ninth in 29.59 seconds.

