Area athletes shine in BVU High School Elite indoor

Kenkel, Cole lead SL

Emma Kenkel finished second in both the 200 and 400 meters to highlight Storm Lake’s performance in the Buena Vista University High School Elite indoor track and field meet last Friday.

Kenkel finished fourth in the 60 meters with a clocking of 8.4 seconds. Ridge View’s Danika DeWitt was ninth in 8.71 seconds.

Kenkel took second in the 200 meters in 28.36 seconds. Alta-Aurelia’s Maria Kueny was ninth in 29.59 seconds.