Ag-Gag law to keep us quiet

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

The Iowa Legislature just showed its true colors by passing a new version of the Ag-Gag law. In spite of Iowa’s courts ruling the Ag-Gag law unconstitutional, they feel the need to bend over backwards and kowtow to the factory farm industry.

Legislators down in Des Moines need to recognize that folks are sick and tired of the problems factory farms bring to our communities — polluted air and water, ruined roads, devalued property and dying rural communities. But that’s why the Farm Bureau and factory farms want Ag-Gag — to try and keep us quiet.

It won’t work. Thousands of Iowans are calling for a moratorium on factory farms. And in the meantime, legislators and Governor Reynolds need to respect the court’s decision and stop carrying water for their big campaign donors by passing bills like Ag-Gag.

NICK SCHUTT

Alden