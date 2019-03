William "Bill" O'Meara, 91, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, March 19, from 5-7 p.m. with a vigil at 6:30 p.m. and a rosary to follow all at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.