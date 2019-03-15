WILD WEATHER MAY DELAY PLANTING

Top photo: Waters draining from Little Lake rose close
to the footbridge at the inlet on the west edge of the
lake. The Crippins’ house is in the background. Nearly
a half-inch of rain fell Wednesday and hastened the
melting of the deep snow cover. Bottom photo: Water
rose along the lake trail in Lakeside across from
Sunrise Campground. Temperatures well above 40
were a departure from a month of below freezing
temperatures. Times photos by Whitney Robinson
and Dolores Cullen
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:59am
Snow pack, ground frost, soil moisture at 10-year highs
Flooding closes some blacktops
BY TOM CULLEN
A perfect storm of wet conditions, frost depth and subsurface soil moisture is causing massive flooding around BV County and could delay the planting season for weeks.
