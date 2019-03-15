Thanking a veteran

Charlie Wharton says thanks to the crowd. Holding the mic is Meagan

Foresman. Times photos by Dolores Cullen

Thanking a veteran

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 9:15am

Wharton worked on WWII bombers

“Off we go into the wild blue yonder

Climbing high into the sun

Here they come zooming to meet our thunder

At ‘em, boys, Give ‘er the gun!”

BY DOLORES CULLEN

A 94-year-old World War II veteran earned smiles, applause, well wishes, thank yous and salutes last Friday at Sunset Knoll Care & Rehab Center in Aurelia where he resides.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.