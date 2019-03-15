Thanking a veteran

Wharton worked on WWII bombers

“Off we go into the wild blue yonder

Climbing high into the sun

Here they come zooming to meet our thunder

At ‘em, boys, Give ‘er the gun!”

BY DOLORES CULLEN

A 94-year-old World War II veteran earned smiles, applause, well wishes, thank yous and salutes last Friday at Sunset Knoll Care & Rehab Center in Aurelia where he resides.