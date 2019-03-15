Robert Carlson

Robert O. Carlson, 93, of Storm Lake died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Robert Oscar Carlson, the son of Oscar and Marie (Gomer) Carlson was born at home on a farm south of Aurelia. He began his education in a country school through the fourth grade and then the family moved to Albert City where he completed his education, graduating with the Class of 1943. In 1940, Bob was confirmed at Evangelical Free Church in Albert City. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army from June 12, 1946 until his honorable discharge on Dec. 10, 1947. While in the service, he was stationed in Germany during World War II.

Bob was united in marriage to Marlene Evon Anderson, on March 9, 1957, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Albert City. This couple was blessed with three children: Curt, Cari and Christy. During his lifetime, Bob was employed as an electrician with Hy Grade until the plant closed. He retired in 1982.

Bob was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake and the Amalgamated Meatcutters Union. Bob was best known for his sense of humor. He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage on his various inventions, playing cards and shooting pool. Bob touched so many people’s lives with his wide variety of interests and will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren and church family.

Bob’s life is honored and cherished by his family, which include his children: Curt (Christine) Carlson of Storm Lake; Cari Niederhauser of Spring Valley, Ill.; and Christy (Jeff) Sangwin of Cherokee; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Lillian Sundstrom of Houston, Texas; Betty Greene of Des Moines; and Margit (Darrel) Behrens of Albert City; nieces, nephews, other extended family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marlene; one brother, Harold; two brothers-in-law: Glen Sundstrom and Don Greene; his son-in-law, Dan Niederhauser; and a nephew, Jim Carlson.