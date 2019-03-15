Quilts donated to BVMRC Onocolgy

The Lakeside Presbyterian Quilting Circle donated quilts to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center's Oncology & Infusion Center for patients fighting cancer. The group makes quilts throughout the year for various causes. Kay MacDonald from the Lakeside Presbyterian Quilting Circle, center, delivered the quilts to BVRMC's Robin Koster, Emily Wright, Marcy Glienke and Linda Hinkeldey.

