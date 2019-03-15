Mustang speakers qualify for state

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/15/2019 - 10:26am
Congratulations to the following Newell-Fonda students who qualified for state individual speech:
Anna Tiefenthaler – Interpretation of Prose – “On Panic: Or Conquering Fear Like a Child.”
Hannah Taylor – Interpretation of Poetry – “Nonsense.”
Kalina Schubert – Public Address – Aly Raisman Survivor Impact Statement, After Dinner Speaking – “Stuck.”
Liz Smith – Literary Program – “Regret.”
Jazli Lopez – Interpretation of Prose – “The Day the Challenger Exploded.”
Hannah Taylor – Storytelling – “The Wonkey Donkey.”
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.