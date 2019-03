Michael J. Dick, 67, of Storm Lake died on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, March 18, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Lizard Cemetery in Manson. Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.