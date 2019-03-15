Marcella Radke

Marcella A. Radke, 94, of Storm Lake died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 13, at the Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial was in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake was in charge of the arrangements.

Marcella Ann Sievers, the daughter of W. H. and Anna (Griffel) Sievers, was born on Jan. 24, 1925 in Grant Township, Buena Vista County. She attended Zion Lutheran School.

Marcella was a lifelong Lutheran being baptized on Feb. 15, 1925 and later confirmed on April 10, 1938 at Zion Lutheran Church.

On March 10, 1946, Marcella was united in marriage to Harry Radke at Zion Lutheran Church. To this union one daughter was born, Joan Radke.

They were members of St. John Lutheran Church in Hanover while farming in the community. Upon retiring in 1983, they moved to Storm Lake and became members of Grace Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Joan Radke of Storm Lake; niece Lorene (Lyle) Letsche and family; sister-in-law, Doris Sievers; and many nieces and nephews.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, W. H. and Anna; husband, Harry; siblings: Paulina (Julius) Bumann; Lea Schramm; Fred (Leona) Sievers; W. E. (Dora) Sievers; Martin (Dorothy) Sievers; Laverna (William) Kruse; Viola (Ernest) Hogrefe; Eldona (Arvie) Nehring; Evelyn (Wendolin) Nehring; Wayne Sievers; infant sister, Jeanette Sievers; Harry’s siblings: infant, Florence Radke; Verna (Walter) Sump; Arthur (Ruth) Radke; Edgar (Lavonne) Radke; Marvin (Dorothy) Radke; Lorene (Louis) Schuelke.