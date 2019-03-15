Lakeside city clerk to retire

Jackie Stief, Lakeside’s city clerk since 1997, is retiring May 31. The Lakeside City Council on Tuesday mulled filling the job. City Attorney Dave Jennett said it’s been a pleasure to work with Stief, who he says “brings an attitude toward honest and open government every day.” Stief said she’s enjoyed her time at Lakeside. Through her time, the city’s annexed Bel-Air, mandated garbage service and built city hall. Times photo by Dolores Cullen

