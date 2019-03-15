Kenny signs with M’side

Ridge View senior Rachel Kenny signed a letter of intent on Monday to run cross country and track at Morningside College in Sioux City. Pictured with Rachel from left to right are, front row: dad Kurt and mom Laurie. Second row: Morningside coach David Nash, Ridge View track coach Angie Kohn and Ridge View cross country coach Katie Tesch. Photo courtesy of Ridge View High School

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.