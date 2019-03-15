Glorious night of dance

Storm Lake High School gym was alive with music, dance and applause last Friday night at the annual Dance Squad night.

There were a few tears, though, as Colleen Wabeke, known to all as “Co,” retires at the end of the school year after 35 years as a dance coach. “The whole night was very bittersweet,” she said. “We are excited about this next chapter in our life, but leaving what I’ve done for years is extremely hard.”

