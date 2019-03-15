East School Early Childhood celebrates Dr. Seuss’ birthday

Kids hold up the numbers to, 1,2 Buckle My Shoe.
AROUND TOWN
BY MARY CULLEN
The East School Early Childhood Center and Gingerbread Preschool classes celebrated Dr. Seuss' Birthday on Friday, March 1 with a literacy music event.
Several classes made Dr. Seuss hats and Lorax mustaches. The librarian, Laura, read the book, A Great Day for UP by Dr. Seuss and the school nurse, Amanda, let the Happy Birthday balloon go up, up and up.
