Disappointed with the county

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

In return for my family supporting this county for five generations the county repeatedly raises the road in front of our house, so that now despite the addition of ANOTHER sump pump we have perpetual basement water. Now thanks to the county and the weather we cannot get to the mailbox. The drive has ice plus four inches of water, no way to challenge that at age 80. And no where to syphon the water elsewhere anyway. Thanks a lot BV County, maybe we will take our selves and money elsewhere.

KOY WOLVERTON

Storm Lake